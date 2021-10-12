The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 963” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 963 ($12.58) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on easyJet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 820.50 ($10.72).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 635.40 ($8.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 740.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,571.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

