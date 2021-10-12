The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to Buy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,013,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

