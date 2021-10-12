The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83,944 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.15% of The Home Depot worth $427,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter worth $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $340.09. 82,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.85 and its 200 day moving average is $323.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

