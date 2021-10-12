The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.00% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $255,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $64,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

