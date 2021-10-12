The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.16% of The Joint worth $169,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the second quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JYNT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

