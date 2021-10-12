The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.16% of The Joint worth $169,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the second quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.31.
In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on JYNT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.
The Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
