The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LEV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

LEV stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,523,000. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

