The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

MTW stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $727.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

