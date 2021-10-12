The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of EPR Properties worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in EPR Properties by 21.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

