The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Carter’s worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Carter’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,339,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,430,000.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

