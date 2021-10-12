The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $42.17.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.