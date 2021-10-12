The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.03.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the second quarter worth $51,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

