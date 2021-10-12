The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.42

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 54200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

PNTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $9,103,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth about $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after buying an additional 162,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Pennant Group by 140.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 118,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.