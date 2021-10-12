The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,239,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 76,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,582 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 31,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.47. 213,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,845,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $345.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.