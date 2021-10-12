The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mirova

Mirova lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.4% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.51. 236,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,845,789. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average of $138.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.