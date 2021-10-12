The Procter & Gamble (PG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.49. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $345.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

