The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading 2.8% Higher

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.86. 83,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 139,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on The Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89.

The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAX. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in The Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

