The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post $149.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.98 million and the lowest is $146.10 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $150.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $582.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.90 million to $586.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $587.90 million, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $598.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%.

RMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.72. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.