The Sage Group (LON:SGE) PT Raised to GBX 600 at Barclays

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 696.67 ($9.10).

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 710.60 ($9.28) on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 729.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 685.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89.

In other news, insider Andrew Duff acquired 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

