The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $629.68 million and $103.39 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

