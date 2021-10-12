The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 303.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 245.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,733,000 after purchasing an additional 694,217 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $288.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.81.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.28.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

