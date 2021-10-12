The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo Sells 16,424 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $583,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Joseph Scalzo sold 14,448 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $528,941.28.

On Friday, September 17th, Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 222,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $203,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

