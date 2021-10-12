The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $156,625.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,545. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after buying an additional 471,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,968,000 after acquiring an additional 607,206 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

