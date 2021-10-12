The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of The Southern worth $72,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 848,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,559,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 422,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

SO stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.