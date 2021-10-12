The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,724 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $19,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.96. 211,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,640. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

