The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $284,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,072 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TD shares. National Bankshares raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19. The company has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

