The Transfer Token (TTT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Billion

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $1.52 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $12.38 or 0.00022005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00096678 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,396 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.