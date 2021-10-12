The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 48.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 45.6% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 215,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,189,000 after buying an additional 67,432 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $14,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $156.23 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $109.62 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

