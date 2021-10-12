The Travelers Companies (TRV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Travelers Companies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRV stock opened at $156.23 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $109.62 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

