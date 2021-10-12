The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,401.30

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,401.30 ($18.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,400 ($18.29). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,415 ($18.49), with a volume of 55,106 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTC. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Vitec Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,810 ($23.65) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,529.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,401.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £654.07 million and a P/E ratio of 42.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

In related news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total transaction of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

