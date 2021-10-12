The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $589,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,869,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $315.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.