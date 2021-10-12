The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

NYSE DIS opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day moving average of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

