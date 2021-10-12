The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day moving average of $179.10.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

