The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,811.49

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,811.49 ($23.67) and traded as low as GBX 1,567 ($20.47). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,606.50 ($20.99), with a volume of 421,552 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,690.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,811.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

In other The Weir Group news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94).

About The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.