The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The Weir Group stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

