The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

