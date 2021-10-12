The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Walter J. Bennett Sells 43,975 Shares

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WMB traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 272,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,029,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.