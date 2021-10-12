THEKEY (TKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.60 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $149,368.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

