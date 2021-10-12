Theleme Partners LLP Makes New $135.61 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 390,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,607,000. Facebook makes up about 4.0% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 2,235,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $777,195,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Facebook by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,429,040 shares of company stock valued at $875,298,584. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $318.29. The stock had a trading volume of 316,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,278,368. The firm has a market cap of $897.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.