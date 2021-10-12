Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) recently:

9/23/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $560.00 to $655.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

9/22/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $580.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $610.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $595.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $555.00 to $710.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $600.00 to $675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $535.00 to $620.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.91. 948,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,451. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $616.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $564.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.12.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.