THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.22

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 61363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get THK alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 538.50 and a beta of 1.33.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $733.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that THK Co., Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.