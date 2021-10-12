Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stake Boosted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Thor Industries worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.17.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

