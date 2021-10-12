THORChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54.33 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.22 or 0.00012947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $54.33 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00061527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00123315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,756.14 or 0.99951808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.18 or 0.06219066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

