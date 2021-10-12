ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,223,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,566 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $38,546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at about $33,866,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

