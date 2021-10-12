Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 1,157.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. 1,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393. Thule Group AB has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. It operates through the Outdoor and Bags, and Specialty segments. The Outdoor and Bags segment offers sport and cargo carriers such as bike carriers, cargo carriers, roof racks, and water, winter, and other carriers; bags for electronic devices such as camera bags, laptop bags and mobile handheld device cases, and others; and other outdoor and bags such as RV products, Active with Kids, and sport and travel bags.

