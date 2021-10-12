Thunder Token (TT) Market Capitalization Achieves $107.17 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $107.17 million and $41.52 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00026508 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00296471 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001143 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.