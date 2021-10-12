Tiger King (TKING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.36 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 61.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 428.9% higher against the dollar. Tiger King has a total market cap of $65.36 million and $8.60 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00060297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00122231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,009.07 or 1.00249191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.26 or 0.06193424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,750,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.