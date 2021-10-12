Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), with a volume of 25,974,988 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £46.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59.

In other news, insider Brian Phillips purchased 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £90,000 ($117,585.58). Also, insider David Cocke purchased 1,086,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,860 ($14,188.66).

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material to reduce risk of injection; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductive to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

