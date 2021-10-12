Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.05% of Titan Machinery worth $21,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TITN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 630.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $81,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $587.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

