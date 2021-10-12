Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.33

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $1.57. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 188,966 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 343.68% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

