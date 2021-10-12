TokenPay Price Hits $0.0891 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $144,348.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0891 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,179.96 or 0.99865192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00060026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00049572 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001155 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001803 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.17 or 0.00496255 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.